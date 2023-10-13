 Skip to content

Drift update for 13 October 2023

Build 10.12.2023.2 - Critical Hotfix

Build 12430259

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixes saves very quickly expanding in size and causing auto-save issues.

Changed files in this update

