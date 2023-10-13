 Skip to content

Faerie Solitaire Remastered update for 13 October 2023

2.0.21

Build 12430171

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is just to address the frame rate issue on high refresh rate monitors.

The larger file size is due to the engine we use modified the way it compresses data.

