Empire Chronicles (Version 1.0.14) - Minor Update
- The rod of Teleportation now depletes earlier.
- Bug Fix: Some small grammar fixes for the new guard greetings.
- Bug Fix: In warrington red fort on the 3rd floor the bar was blocked off with a table.
- Bug Fix: Fixed one of the Warrington sewer entrances being offet.
- Bug Fix: Changed the proffesion of ghosts at the temple of dawn to "ghost".
- Bug Fix: Fixed a crash that could happen by starting a profession quest and coming to complete it in a later chapter.
Changed files in this update