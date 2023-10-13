 Skip to content

Empire Chronicles update for 13 October 2023

Empire Chronicles (Version 1.0.14) - Minor Update

Build 12430116

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Empire Chronicles (Version 1.0.14) - Minor Update

  • The rod of Teleportation now depletes earlier.
  • Bug Fix: Some small grammar fixes for the new guard greetings.
  • Bug Fix: In warrington red fort on the 3rd floor the bar was blocked off with a table.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed one of the Warrington sewer entrances being offet.
  • Bug Fix: Changed the proffesion of ghosts at the temple of dawn to "ghost".
  • Bug Fix: Fixed a crash that could happen by starting a profession quest and coming to complete it in a later chapter.

