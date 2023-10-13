Patch v0.2.2

Gameplay/Flow:
- A combination of bugs allowed players to reach max level very quickly while skipping most of the game's content. This has been adjusted in this patch.
- Experience - Mobs now correctly give you diminishing returns on XP as you out-level them.
- Added a new tutorial pop-up to the starting island to address feedback about needing more information on how to play.
- Added <TUTORIAL> to all the Astra names to make it more obvious they are there on the starting island.
Authentication:
- Login Error: Not authorized to perform this action - we have redone the authentication workflow to make it easier to understand how to correctly link accounts.
Combat:
- Damage ranges - Both mobs and players are now correctly doing their calculated range of damage instead of a broken fixed amount per attack.
- Charged Shot - no longer doing an extra 450% damage on top of it's multiplier.
- Charged Strike - no longer doing an extra 200% damage on top of it's multiplier.
- Charged Strike - no longer incorrectly dealing AoE Damage
- Charged Strike - Cooldown/mana cost increased
- Critical strike chance - Critical Strike chance calculation was causing guaranteed critical hits under some circumstances.
General:
- Treasure chests should no longer randomly decide to follow you around
- Starting island training dummies will no longer fight back.
Quest fixes:
- Sam is waiting for you: wrong name in dialog.
- Creature Care: Objective not updating after pick-up.
- Procuring Potions: Marker not correct.
- Something Fishy: Incorrect fish or fish not found.
- Into the Darkness: Incorrect POI Marker.
- The Four Seals: Incorrect number of Seals collected.
- Bumming It Out: Missing POI Marker.
