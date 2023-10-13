 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ilysia update for 13 October 2023

Patch v0.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12430093 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay/Flow:

  • A combination of bugs allowed players to reach max level very quickly while skipping most of the game's content. This has been adjusted in this patch.
  • Experience - Mobs now correctly give you diminishing returns on XP as you out-level them.
  • Added a new tutorial pop-up to the starting island to address feedback about needing more information on how to play.
  • Added <TUTORIAL> to all the Astra names to make it more obvious they are there on the starting island.

Authentication:

  • Login Error: Not authorized to perform this action - we have redone the authentication workflow to make it easier to understand how to correctly link accounts.

Combat:

  • Damage ranges - Both mobs and players are now correctly doing their calculated range of damage instead of a broken fixed amount per attack.
  • Charged Shot - no longer doing an extra 450% damage on top of it's multiplier.
  • Charged Strike - no longer doing an extra 200% damage on top of it's multiplier.
  • Charged Strike - no longer incorrectly dealing AoE Damage
  • Charged Strike - Cooldown/mana cost increased
  • Critical strike chance - Critical Strike chance calculation was causing guaranteed critical hits under some circumstances.

General:

  • Treasure chests should no longer randomly decide to follow you around
  • Starting island training dummies will no longer fight back.

Quest fixes:

  • Sam is waiting for you: wrong name in dialog.
  • Creature Care: Objective not updating after pick-up.
  • Procuring Potions: Marker not correct.
  • Something Fishy: Incorrect fish or fish not found.
  • Into the Darkness: Incorrect POI Marker.
  • The Four Seals: Incorrect number of Seals collected.
  • Bumming It Out: Missing POI Marker.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1154122
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link