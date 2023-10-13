Hotfix Patch on May 24, 2023

Howdy all,

Thank you for your feedback and bug reports. We have a hotfix patch to address some issues in the Single-player mode first. We are continually working on more improvements. Let's look forward to an even better experience in the full 1.0 release on November 2nd.

Check the changelist below:

Adjusted & Optimized:

Enhanced monster spawning for better performance.

Improved the Refiner display to show required quest items more clearly.

Increased the opening speed of the machine UI for a smoother experience.

Tweaked the triggering conditions for the Cable Guy quest.

Adjusted triggering conditions for the Bounce Back quest.

Refined triggering conditions for the Artwork in the Sky and The Fleeting Youth Tea Society quests.

Modified the way Power Cores drop in the Paradise Lost and Found quest for a more balanced gameplay experience.

Fixed:

Resolved a problem in the "Anyone Can Cook" quest where talking to Larry before teleporting the food would skip a step.

Corrected dialogue errors in the "The New Mascot" quest

Ensured Dan-bi leaves the Church after finishing the "Mister Minister" quest

Fixed the issue in the "Into the Abyss" quest where chainsaws weren't available after completing it

Addressed the problem in "The Jewel of the Eufaula" quest where not listening to the speech didn't remove certain NPCs

Resolved the issue in the "Builder Cruise x Operation Flowergate" quest where a tree blocked train station stairs after completion

Rectified the abnormal acquisition of the Super Filtration Core in the "Into the Abyss" quest

Fixed the problem where resources weren't cleared after an interruption in the "Masterclass" quest

Addressed the issue in the "Just Give a Whistle" quest, preventing premature installation of the repellent whistle

Fixed the problem where rejecting Heidi's confession blocked gifting the Heartknot again

Resolved the issue in "The Wei Forward" quest where subsequent tasks might not trigger

Fixed the problem in "The Quest for the Panacea" quest where the giant stone might not exist

Corrected the issue of Haru still wearing a mask during the Goat quest CGs

Fixed missing sound effects in the mount shop and display interface.

Resolved the modeling problem with Pablo's knees while sitting.

Addressed anomalies in some CGs

Fixed missing dialogue with Venti during the Chat by Oasis activity.

Fixed unexpected issues that were affecting the indoor workshop in the later stages of the game.

Corrected collision issues in various locations within the Abandoned Ruins

Addressed a controller issue causing button dysfunction after exiting the character encyclopedia

Resolved the problem where the sign-up platform for the Day of Memories was obstructing NPC movement

Adjusted abnormal seating height for Catori during the Chat by Oasis activity.

Fixed an issue where NPCs under special circumstances will no longer send gifts to players based on affection.

Rectified abnormal display issues with completed orders.

Resolved problems with the Industrial Furnace's orders.

Fixed the modeling issue with the Helical Gear Sword and Shield.

Ensured Logan now closes his eyes while sleeping.

Resolved the issue of the relationship level in the social interface displaying abnormally in certain situations.

Fixed the problem of the energy icon not fully displaying in dialogue options.

Addressed a collision issue in a building in the Valley of Whispers.

Adjusted overly bright lighting in the CG 'Drifting'.

Fixed the issue of train tracks and wooden bridges intersecting

Improved pathfinding near the Golden Goose Center.

Fixed the issue where the Guidance prompt didn't correctly trigger when quickly switching menus

Addressed inconsistencies in the art performance of cliffside buildings

Corrected the abnormal display of 'New' in the social UI

Fixed descriptions of unlocked machines showing as blank

Resolved the problem of exceeding the point limit in the knowledge system

Fixed the issue where moving the camera while climbing stairs could make the player continuously transparent

Addressed collision loss issues in the UnderLab 7 area

Fixed post-marriage issues with Nia, allowing players to choose a nickname and prepare for the wedding

Resolved the problem in the workshop customization interface where the option to Automatic Targeting wasn't saving.

Fixed the brightness issue with the Theme Park Lights furniture

Fixed the issue in some save files where Elsie remained missing after leaving home.

Resolved the unexpected stamina consumption when using the RX-67

Fixed artistic inconsistencies with stairs

Corrected abnormal lighting in the Gecko Station Ruins

Fixed incorrect exit guidance on the second floor of the Mole Cave Abandoned Ruins

Addressed issues triggering Trudy's emergency meeting under certain circumstances.

Fixed discrepancies in the number of mature Saxoul Trees in the deep desert, ensuring quest progression.

Fixed currency display anomalies when repeatedly switching between buying and selling in the shop interface

Fixed a modeling issue that occurred during a hug with Miguel.

Fixed the problem in the replay 'Green Pebbles' CG where Pebbles did not turn green immediately.

Fixed dialogue omission when selecting to inquire Logan about the past during the Chat by Oasis.

Fixed an issue where the Recovery Machine would inquire about adding fuel even when a Fire Powered Generator was available.

Fixed abnormal invisible walls in the Shipwreck Ruins

Fixed the issue in the Lab 7 dungeon where the Administrator's Notes might be unobtainable

Fixed collision issues with elevators in Valley of Whispers

Fixed the problem where machine bubble icons disappeared under certain circumstances

Fixed the issue where the monster 'Control Cat' wouldn't spin under certain circumstances

Fixed shadow jittering of static objects when the graphics quality is set to low

Fixed the artistic inconsistency issue with the player's bald head

Fixed the problem where Yan continued to publish orders after leaving

Enhanced the UX experience to address difficulties in abnormal interactions.

Fixed the problem of not being able to collect items from the mailbox when there were too many

Fixed the order system error, which was mistakenly adjusted to the maximum value

Fixed issues with quest triggering during 'The Battle of Sandrock' quest.

Fixed the problem where completing ‘The Goat' quest would unexpectedly trigger the Funneral plot

Fixed issues with quest progression during the 'The Battle of Sandrock' quest

Fixed the problem where some NPCs couldn't be proposed to

Fixed the issue in the ‘Just Give a Whistle’ quest where receipes couldn't be obtained

