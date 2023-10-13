Hotfix Patch on May 24, 2023

Howdy all,
Thank you for your feedback and bug reports. We have a hotfix patch to address some issues in the Single-player mode first. We are continually working on more improvements. Let's look forward to an even better experience in the full 1.0 release on November 2nd.
Check the changelist below:
Adjusted & Optimized:
- Enhanced monster spawning for better performance.
- Improved the Refiner display to show required quest items more clearly.
- Increased the opening speed of the machine UI for a smoother experience.
- Tweaked the triggering conditions for the Cable Guy quest.
- Adjusted triggering conditions for the Bounce Back quest.
- Refined triggering conditions for the Artwork in the Sky and The Fleeting Youth Tea Society quests.
- Modified the way Power Cores drop in the Paradise Lost and Found quest for a more balanced gameplay experience.
Fixed:
- Resolved a problem in the "Anyone Can Cook" quest where talking to Larry before teleporting the food would skip a step.
- Corrected dialogue errors in the "The New Mascot" quest
- Ensured Dan-bi leaves the Church after finishing the "Mister Minister" quest
- Fixed the issue in the "Into the Abyss" quest where chainsaws weren't available after completing it
- Addressed the problem in "The Jewel of the Eufaula" quest where not listening to the speech didn't remove certain NPCs
- Resolved the issue in the "Builder Cruise x Operation Flowergate" quest where a tree blocked train station stairs after completion
- Rectified the abnormal acquisition of the Super Filtration Core in the "Into the Abyss" quest
- Fixed the problem where resources weren't cleared after an interruption in the "Masterclass" quest
- Addressed the issue in the "Just Give a Whistle" quest, preventing premature installation of the repellent whistle
- Fixed the problem where rejecting Heidi's confession blocked gifting the Heartknot again
- Resolved the issue in "The Wei Forward" quest where subsequent tasks might not trigger
- Fixed the problem in "The Quest for the Panacea" quest where the giant stone might not exist
- Corrected the issue of Haru still wearing a mask during the Goat quest CGs
- Fixed missing sound effects in the mount shop and display interface.
- Resolved the modeling problem with Pablo's knees while sitting.
- Addressed anomalies in some CGs
- Fixed missing dialogue with Venti during the Chat by Oasis activity.
- Fixed unexpected issues that were affecting the indoor workshop in the later stages of the game.
- Corrected collision issues in various locations within the Abandoned Ruins
- Addressed a controller issue causing button dysfunction after exiting the character encyclopedia
- Resolved the problem where the sign-up platform for the Day of Memories was obstructing NPC movement
- Adjusted abnormal seating height for Catori during the Chat by Oasis activity.
- Fixed an issue where NPCs under special circumstances will no longer send gifts to players based on affection.
- Rectified abnormal display issues with completed orders.
- Resolved problems with the Industrial Furnace's orders.
- Fixed the modeling issue with the Helical Gear Sword and Shield.
- Ensured Logan now closes his eyes while sleeping.
- Resolved the issue of the relationship level in the social interface displaying abnormally in certain situations.
- Fixed the problem of the energy icon not fully displaying in dialogue options.
- Addressed a collision issue in a building in the Valley of Whispers.
- Adjusted overly bright lighting in the CG 'Drifting'.
- Fixed the issue of train tracks and wooden bridges intersecting
- Improved pathfinding near the Golden Goose Center.
- Fixed the issue where the Guidance prompt didn't correctly trigger when quickly switching menus
- Addressed inconsistencies in the art performance of cliffside buildings
- Corrected the abnormal display of 'New' in the social UI
- Fixed descriptions of unlocked machines showing as blank
- Resolved the problem of exceeding the point limit in the knowledge system
- Fixed the issue where moving the camera while climbing stairs could make the player continuously transparent
- Addressed collision loss issues in the UnderLab 7 area
- Fixed post-marriage issues with Nia, allowing players to choose a nickname and prepare for the wedding
- Resolved the problem in the workshop customization interface where the option to Automatic Targeting wasn't saving.
- Fixed the brightness issue with the Theme Park Lights furniture
- Fixed the issue in some save files where Elsie remained missing after leaving home.
- Resolved the unexpected stamina consumption when using the RX-67
- Fixed artistic inconsistencies with stairs
- Corrected abnormal lighting in the Gecko Station Ruins
- Fixed incorrect exit guidance on the second floor of the Mole Cave Abandoned Ruins
- Addressed issues triggering Trudy's emergency meeting under certain circumstances.
- Fixed discrepancies in the number of mature Saxoul Trees in the deep desert, ensuring quest progression.
- Fixed currency display anomalies when repeatedly switching between buying and selling in the shop interface
- Fixed a modeling issue that occurred during a hug with Miguel.
- Fixed the problem in the replay 'Green Pebbles' CG where Pebbles did not turn green immediately.
- Fixed dialogue omission when selecting to inquire Logan about the past during the Chat by Oasis.
- Fixed an issue where the Recovery Machine would inquire about adding fuel even when a Fire Powered Generator was available.
- Fixed abnormal invisible walls in the Shipwreck Ruins
- Fixed the issue in the Lab 7 dungeon where the Administrator's Notes might be unobtainable
- Fixed collision issues with elevators in Valley of Whispers
- Fixed the problem where machine bubble icons disappeared under certain circumstances
- Fixed the issue where the monster 'Control Cat' wouldn't spin under certain circumstances
- Fixed shadow jittering of static objects when the graphics quality is set to low
- Fixed the artistic inconsistency issue with the player's bald head
- Fixed the problem where Yan continued to publish orders after leaving
- Enhanced the UX experience to address difficulties in abnormal interactions.
- Fixed the problem of not being able to collect items from the mailbox when there were too many
- Fixed the order system error, which was mistakenly adjusted to the maximum value
- Fixed issues with quest triggering during 'The Battle of Sandrock' quest.
- Fixed the problem where completing ‘The Goat' quest would unexpectedly trigger the Funneral plot
- Fixed issues with quest progression during the 'The Battle of Sandrock' quest
- Fixed the problem where some NPCs couldn't be proposed to
- Fixed the issue in the ‘Just Give a Whistle’ quest where receipes couldn't be obtained
