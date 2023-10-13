 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

My Time at Sandrock update for 13 October 2023

Hotfix Patch on May 24, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12430052 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy all,

Thank you for your feedback and bug reports. We have a hotfix patch to address some issues in the Single-player mode first. We are continually working on more improvements. Let's look forward to an even better experience in the full 1.0 release on November 2nd.

Check the changelist below:

Adjusted & Optimized:
  • Enhanced monster spawning for better performance.
  • Improved the Refiner display to show required quest items more clearly.
  • Increased the opening speed of the machine UI for a smoother experience.
  • Tweaked the triggering conditions for the Cable Guy quest.
  • Adjusted triggering conditions for the Bounce Back quest.
  • Refined triggering conditions for the Artwork in the Sky and The Fleeting Youth Tea Society quests.
  • Modified the way Power Cores drop in the Paradise Lost and Found quest for a more balanced gameplay experience.
Fixed:
  • Resolved a problem in the "Anyone Can Cook" quest where talking to Larry before teleporting the food would skip a step.
  • Corrected dialogue errors in the "The New Mascot" quest
  • Ensured Dan-bi leaves the Church after finishing the "Mister Minister" quest
  • Fixed the issue in the "Into the Abyss" quest where chainsaws weren't available after completing it
  • Addressed the problem in "The Jewel of the Eufaula" quest where not listening to the speech didn't remove certain NPCs
  • Resolved the issue in the "Builder Cruise x Operation Flowergate" quest where a tree blocked train station stairs after completion
  • Rectified the abnormal acquisition of the Super Filtration Core in the "Into the Abyss" quest
  • Fixed the problem where resources weren't cleared after an interruption in the "Masterclass" quest
  • Addressed the issue in the "Just Give a Whistle" quest, preventing premature installation of the repellent whistle
  • Fixed the problem where rejecting Heidi's confession blocked gifting the Heartknot again
  • Resolved the issue in "The Wei Forward" quest where subsequent tasks might not trigger
  • Fixed the problem in "The Quest for the Panacea" quest where the giant stone might not exist
  • Corrected the issue of Haru still wearing a mask during the Goat quest CGs
  • Fixed missing sound effects in the mount shop and display interface.
  • Resolved the modeling problem with Pablo's knees while sitting.
  • Addressed anomalies in some CGs
  • Fixed missing dialogue with Venti during the Chat by Oasis activity.
  • Fixed unexpected issues that were affecting the indoor workshop in the later stages of the game.
  • Corrected collision issues in various locations within the Abandoned Ruins
  • Addressed a controller issue causing button dysfunction after exiting the character encyclopedia
  • Resolved the problem where the sign-up platform for the Day of Memories was obstructing NPC movement
  • Adjusted abnormal seating height for Catori during the Chat by Oasis activity.
  • Fixed an issue where NPCs under special circumstances will no longer send gifts to players based on affection.
  • Rectified abnormal display issues with completed orders.
  • Resolved problems with the Industrial Furnace's orders.
  • Fixed the modeling issue with the Helical Gear Sword and Shield.
  • Ensured Logan now closes his eyes while sleeping.
  • Resolved the issue of the relationship level in the social interface displaying abnormally in certain situations.
  • Fixed the problem of the energy icon not fully displaying in dialogue options.
  • Addressed a collision issue in a building in the Valley of Whispers.
  • Adjusted overly bright lighting in the CG 'Drifting'.
  • Fixed the issue of train tracks and wooden bridges intersecting
  • Improved pathfinding near the Golden Goose Center.
  • Fixed the issue where the Guidance prompt didn't correctly trigger when quickly switching menus
  • Addressed inconsistencies in the art performance of cliffside buildings
  • Corrected the abnormal display of 'New' in the social UI
  • Fixed descriptions of unlocked machines showing as blank
  • Resolved the problem of exceeding the point limit in the knowledge system
  • Fixed the issue where moving the camera while climbing stairs could make the player continuously transparent
  • Addressed collision loss issues in the UnderLab 7 area
  • Fixed post-marriage issues with Nia, allowing players to choose a nickname and prepare for the wedding
  • Resolved the problem in the workshop customization interface where the option to Automatic Targeting wasn't saving.
  • Fixed the brightness issue with the Theme Park Lights furniture
  • Fixed the issue in some save files where Elsie remained missing after leaving home.
  • Resolved the unexpected stamina consumption when using the RX-67
  • Fixed artistic inconsistencies with stairs
  • Corrected abnormal lighting in the Gecko Station Ruins
  • Fixed incorrect exit guidance on the second floor of the Mole Cave Abandoned Ruins
  • Addressed issues triggering Trudy's emergency meeting under certain circumstances.
  • Fixed discrepancies in the number of mature Saxoul Trees in the deep desert, ensuring quest progression.
  • Fixed currency display anomalies when repeatedly switching between buying and selling in the shop interface
  • Fixed a modeling issue that occurred during a hug with Miguel.
  • Fixed the problem in the replay 'Green Pebbles' CG where Pebbles did not turn green immediately.
  • Fixed dialogue omission when selecting to inquire Logan about the past during the Chat by Oasis.
  • Fixed an issue where the Recovery Machine would inquire about adding fuel even when a Fire Powered Generator was available.
  • Fixed abnormal invisible walls in the Shipwreck Ruins
  • Fixed the issue in the Lab 7 dungeon where the Administrator's Notes might be unobtainable
  • Fixed collision issues with elevators in Valley of Whispers
  • Fixed the problem where machine bubble icons disappeared under certain circumstances
  • Fixed the issue where the monster 'Control Cat' wouldn't spin under certain circumstances
  • Fixed shadow jittering of static objects when the graphics quality is set to low
  • Fixed the artistic inconsistency issue with the player's bald head
  • Fixed the problem where Yan continued to publish orders after leaving
  • Enhanced the UX experience to address difficulties in abnormal interactions.
  • Fixed the problem of not being able to collect items from the mailbox when there were too many
  • Fixed the order system error, which was mistakenly adjusted to the maximum value
  • Fixed issues with quest triggering during 'The Battle of Sandrock' quest.
  • Fixed the problem where completing ‘The Goat' quest would unexpectedly trigger the Funneral plot
  • Fixed issues with quest progression during the 'The Battle of Sandrock' quest
  • Fixed the problem where some NPCs couldn't be proposed to
  • Fixed the issue in the ‘Just Give a Whistle’ quest where receipes couldn't be obtained

Catch us for more information:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel
Join our Discord
Sandrock Instagram
Sandrock Twitter
Sandrock Facebook
Sandrock Official Website

Changed files in this update

My Time at Sandrock Content Depot 1084601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link