2023.10.13.202

Relatively small update still. We're still busy sorting out some post-launch issues, user accounts, people not getting Patreon rewards, issues with the asset variant system processing and so on.

Thank you everyone for being patient with this, we know everyone's excited to get juicy updates, cool new features and improvements, but our current goals is to make sure everyone's sorted out and things are stable enough. We'll get to the more fun stuff when we can!

Compatible with current build.

New Features:

Added copy button for text messages (I've been busy sorting out a bunch of Patreon linking issues and I need to copy some diagnostic data we get through the bot, so I really needed this one)

-- To copy message, hover over it, which will make a copy button appear

Added more internal tooling to help resolve Patreon linking issues

Added additional internal tools for handling issues with user accounts

Locale:

Merged new English strings by @ProbablePrime and @Ryuvi

Merged Spanish locale update by @Ruz🦌🦊

Merged Finnish locale update by @Toni Kat

Merged Brazilian Portugese locale update by @Aragubas over PANDA/IP

Merged Korean locale update by @MirPASEC

Merged Russian locale update by @Shadow Panther [RU/EN, UTC+1/+2] and @Stanislavskii

Merged German locale update by @Muppeq

Merged Japanese locale update by @kazu0617

Merged Esperanto locale update by @Delta, RobertBaruch and @Jackalgirl (she/her/hers)

Tweaks:

Asset variant system will now process deferred variants (e.g. mobile ones) once the normal queue is processed

Fixed asset variant system not properly returning new receipt for asset variants that need their computation extended, resulting in a number of duplicated computations

Registration/Login errors are now displayed as modal (implemented by @ProbablePrime)

Bugfixes: