Saleblazers update for 13 October 2023

Patch 0.1014

Share · View all patches · Build 12430012 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🏪 Shopkeeping Updates

  • Fixed issue where the 2nd customer in line would refuse to buy stuff
  • Employees no longer haggle at self checkout registers

⚙️ Optimizations

  • Optimized plant code to use less CPU (4% of frametime in Snowville)
  • Optimized Snowville and Zena's Stronghold even more

➡️ Changes

  • Added more item descriptions
  • Item recipes no longer destroy themselves after being consumed
  • Ambrosia can now insure 4 more inventory slots so that all slots can be insured
  • Rebalanced rune costs for inventory insurance slots
  • Polished quest rewards for desert heirloom quest

🛠️ General Fixes

  • Fixed Barnaby's investment mechanic being way too high
  • Fixed potential crash with Bellstalker Mountain due to inverted collider
  • Fixed potential disconnect with removing crafting recipes
  • Removed some more logs to cut down on memory usage
  • Fixed edge case in desyncing quest state in desert heirloom quest
  • Fixed potential crash in Bellstalker Mountain area due to a bad collider
  • Added backup dialogue to recover lost fishing recipes from Jones Fishingman
  • Fixed a case of employee UI missing gathering UI
  • Fixed stack overflow crash when completing the Bellstalker Mountain maze

