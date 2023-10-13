Patch 0.1014

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
🏪 Shopkeeping Updates
- Fixed issue where the 2nd customer in line would refuse to buy stuff
- Employees no longer haggle at self checkout registers
⚙️ Optimizations
- Optimized plant code to use less CPU (4% of frametime in Snowville)
- Optimized Snowville and Zena's Stronghold even more
➡️ Changes
- Added more item descriptions
- Item recipes no longer destroy themselves after being consumed
- Ambrosia can now insure 4 more inventory slots so that all slots can be insured
- Rebalanced rune costs for inventory insurance slots
- Polished quest rewards for desert heirloom quest
🛠️ General Fixes
- Fixed Barnaby's investment mechanic being way too high
- Fixed potential crash with Bellstalker Mountain due to inverted collider
- Fixed potential disconnect with removing crafting recipes
- Removed some more logs to cut down on memory usage
- Fixed edge case in desyncing quest state in desert heirloom quest
- Fixed potential crash in Bellstalker Mountain area due to a bad collider
- Added backup dialogue to recover lost fishing recipes from Jones Fishingman
- Fixed a case of employee UI missing gathering UI
- Fixed stack overflow crash when completing the Bellstalker Mountain maze
