 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Red Genie: An Eidola Tale update for 13 October 2023

Update for October 12th

Share · View all patches · Build 12429916 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I tried to fix up some stuff, a smaller bug fix sweep this time!

-Text errors caught
-Incorrect portrait in mid-battle cutscenes for a boss fight
-Sound effects adjusted

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2474361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link