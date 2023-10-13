2nd week East Asia Region open (Oct. 13th, 14:00 KST)

Share · View all patches · Build 12429872 · Last edited 13 October 2023 – 03:09:17 UTC by Wendy

_Hello, this is BLACK STIGMA.

Starting at 12:00 (KST) on Friday, October 6th,

the second week of 72-hour testing service began in the East Asia region. _

[ Test Schedule ]

[color=yellow]12:00 (KST) on Friday, October 13th ~ 12:00 (KST) on Friday, October 16th [/color]

[ Main locations of East Asia region ]

Taiwan, South Korea, Macau, Japan, Mongolia, Hong Kong

Game download is possible in locations other than the East Asia region, but access is not possible.

Please check the region table notice for detailed region classification.

https://steamcommunity.com/games/1277530/announcements/detail/3680059005335830829

[Content Test Hours]

PVP mode (Kill 'Em All, Team Deathmatch) : From 12:00 to 24:00 (KST) each day

PVE Mode (Challenge, Training Mode) : No restrictions during the test period.

*Please note that PVP time is limited to ensure better match play.

[color=lightblue]For those who have not yet applied for the playtest, please refer to the 'How to Join the Test' below. [/color]

[How to Join the Test]

Visit to the BLACK STIGMA’s Steam store via the link below,

click on the Playtest 'Request Access' button.

Then your application will be completed automatically

and you will be able to download the game and access your proper region.

(Now, all regions excepting East Asia is not available.)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1277530/BLACK_STIGMA?snr=2_groupannouncements_detail_

_All of us at BLACK STIGMA will do our best to ensure a better service for this test.

Thank you. _