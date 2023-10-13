- Added a second options panel for various graphical options
- Added a resolution selector
- Added a windowed/fullscreen selector
- Added the option to set the alpha transparency of your attacks to reduce screen clutter lategame
- Added the option to brighten and highlight the player character
- Tweaked one of the Copse tilesets to not have those rude trees just barely close enough together to trick you into a crush death
Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 13 October 2023
Quality of Life and Options Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
