 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 13 October 2023

Quality of Life and Options Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12429863 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a second options panel for various graphical options
  • Added a resolution selector
  • Added a windowed/fullscreen selector
  • Added the option to set the alpha transparency of your attacks to reduce screen clutter lategame
  • Added the option to brighten and highlight the player character
  • Tweaked one of the Copse tilesets to not have those rude trees just barely close enough together to trick you into a crush death

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2632001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link