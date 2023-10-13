Patch 1.045

Realm Of The Rogue - Replaced the boss music with a more up to date version of the track.

Realm Of The Rogue - New exploration music.

Realm Of The Rogue - Lil Dee O Jay will no longer teleport incorrectly in Realm Of The Rogue, corrected hitbox position of the tube.

Realm Of The Rogue - Lil Dee O Jay's tube will no longer stick around after beating the boss.

Breakable objects no longer have a slightly delayed destruction sound.

Boss 02 (Lil Dee O Jay) - Projectiles now have a smoother spawning/despawning animation, making it easier to tell when the projectiles are about to shoot.

Boss 02 (Lil Dee O Jay) - Now has a teleport in/teleport effect out of the tube, giving the player some more time to react.

Boss 01 (Elegante) - Slightly reworked the teleportation mechanic. Now has a teleport casting effect, giving the player some more time to react.

Boss 01 (Elegante) - Teleportation particles will no longer stick to the boss model upon being spawned.

Note: Other bosses with teleportation will recieve something similiar in the future.