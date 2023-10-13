- There is now a setting so you can choose whether channels are preserved when copy/pasting. The default is off, because preserving the channels would often be confusing for new players.
- Make the weight of the Curved 2x2 part consistent with its reversed version.
Mars First Logistics update for 13 October 2023
Patch v202310131339
