Mars First Logistics update for 13 October 2023

Patch v202310131339

Build 12429848 · Last edited by Wendy

  • There is now a setting so you can choose whether channels are preserved when copy/pasting. The default is off, because preserving the channels would often be confusing for new players.
  • Make the weight of the Curved 2x2 part consistent with its reversed version.

