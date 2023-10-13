 Skip to content

Cornucopia update for 13 October 2023

✨ Update 3.2: New Enhancements!🎉

Cornucopia update for 13 October 2023

Heartfelt Appreciation & Exciting Updates! 🌠✨

Deep Gratitude: From the depths of my heart, I want to express my gratitude for our electrifying and genuine Discord community. Your unwavering support, shared enthusiasm, and positivity light up this journey! Together, we make magic! 🙌🌟

Fresh & Refined Game Updates: 🎮

🖼️ Brushed off outdated visuals: Removed visual timers from card art.

👶 A special treat for parents: Your "Name your child" card stays intact if you're child-free.

🃏 Elevating your card collection: Transformed duplicates to feature:

⏳ More efficient refining time
💎 Amplified Crystallizer Yield
🎣 Enhanced fishing adventures
... and much more!
🍀 Feel luckier: The "Lucky clover" card now sprinkles some magic onto your scratch cards.

🗺️ For the explorers: Spot a new "quest card pack" vending machine at the scenic mountain top lodge.

🎁 Gifting Made Sweeter:

🎁 Clearer icons for your gifting pleasures.
🔵 See your love circle fill up with an improved gifting progress view.
📖 Personal Touch: Familiar characters like Munger & Children wear their new titles proudly in NPC journals.

🌐 Navigate Better: Unveiled a game roadmap on Steam for your planning spree.

Stay Connected, Stay Loved. ❤️ Join our thriving Discord community here and let's continue this epic journey!

Sending waves of love and appreciation,
David ❤️💛💚💙💜🧡💖💗💕💌💘💝

