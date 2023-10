✨ Update 3.2: New Enhancements!🎉

Share ยท View all patches ยท Build 12429818 ยท Last edited 13 October 2023 โ€“ 03:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Heartfelt Appreciation & Exciting Updates! ๐ŸŒ โœจ

Deep Gratitude: From the depths of my heart, I want to express my gratitude for our electrifying and genuine Discord community.

Fresh & Refined Game Updates: ๐ŸŽฎ

๐Ÿ–ผ๏ธ Brushed off outdated visuals: Removed visual timers from card art.

๐Ÿ‘ถ A special treat for parents: Your "Name your child" card stays intact if you're child-free.

๐Ÿƒ Elevating your card collection: Transformed duplicates to feature:

โณ More efficient refining time

๐Ÿ’Ž Amplified Crystallizer Yield

๐ŸŽฃ Enhanced fishing adventures

... and much more!

๐Ÿ€ Feel luckier: The "Lucky clover" card now sprinkles some magic onto your scratch cards.

๐Ÿ—บ๏ธ For the explorers: Spot a new "quest card pack" vending machine at the scenic mountain top lodge.

๐ŸŽ Gifting Made Sweeter:

๐ŸŽ Clearer icons for your gifting pleasures.

๐Ÿ”ต See your love circle fill up with an improved gifting progress view.

๐Ÿ“– Personal Touch: Familiar characters like Munger & Children wear their new titles proudly in NPC journals.

๐ŸŒ Navigate Better: Unveiled a game roadmap on Steam for your planning spree.

Join our thriving Discord community here and let's continue this epic journey!

Sending waves of love and appreciation,

David โค๏ธ๐Ÿ’›๐Ÿ’š๐Ÿ’™๐Ÿ’œ๐Ÿงก๐Ÿ’–๐Ÿ’—๐Ÿ’•๐Ÿ’Œ๐Ÿ’˜๐Ÿ’