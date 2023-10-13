0.6.5: Hot Dog Skins, Linux Support, and QOL improvements

Hello friends! Highlights for this version include SKINS for Frankie, theoretical Linux support (please let me know if you try to run it on a Steam Deck!), and a bunch of QOL improvements.
- Added Skin options for Frankie
- Added Linux support (UNTESTED, awaiting Steam Deck review)
- Adjusted double jump animation to better reflect the player collision box
- Added Ready Prompt at the start of each level
- Added a Gameplay Option to skip Ready Prompt
- Backing out of options now only prompts a save confirmation if changes were made
- Moving platforms now reset their cycles on death
- Leaderboard should load a little faster
- Fixed bug where you could get stuck sliding on respawn
- Fixed bug where the mouse cursor would disappear on the pause screen
- Fixed some bugs related to scrolling through the leaderboard
- Fixed a very rare level timer bug that probably doesn’t invalidate the leaderboard that’s going to get archived when new levels come out anyway
Changed files in this update