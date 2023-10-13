0.6.5: Hot Dog Skins, Linux Support, and QOL improvements

Hello friends! Highlights for this version include SKINS for Frankie, theoretical Linux support (please let me know if you try to run it on a Steam Deck!), and a bunch of QOL improvements.

Added Skin options for Frankie

Added Linux support (UNTESTED, awaiting Steam Deck review)

Adjusted double jump animation to better reflect the player collision box

Added Ready Prompt at the start of each level

Added a Gameplay Option to skip Ready Prompt

Backing out of options now only prompts a save confirmation if changes were made

Moving platforms now reset their cycles on death

Leaderboard should load a little faster

Fixed bug where you could get stuck sliding on respawn

Fixed bug where the mouse cursor would disappear on the pause screen

Fixed some bugs related to scrolling through the leaderboard

Fixed a very rare level timer bug that probably doesn’t invalidate the leaderboard that’s going to get archived when new levels come out anyway