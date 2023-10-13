 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hot Dog Reporter update for 13 October 2023

0.6.5: Hot Dog Skins, Linux Support, and QOL improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 12429816 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello friends! Highlights for this version include SKINS for Frankie, theoretical Linux support (please let me know if you try to run it on a Steam Deck!), and a bunch of QOL improvements.

  • Added Skin options for Frankie
  • Added Linux support (UNTESTED, awaiting Steam Deck review)
  • Adjusted double jump animation to better reflect the player collision box
  • Added Ready Prompt at the start of each level
  • Added a Gameplay Option to skip Ready Prompt
  • Backing out of options now only prompts a save confirmation if changes were made
  • Moving platforms now reset their cycles on death
  • Leaderboard should load a little faster
  • Fixed bug where you could get stuck sliding on respawn
  • Fixed bug where the mouse cursor would disappear on the pause screen
  • Fixed some bugs related to scrolling through the leaderboard
  • Fixed a very rare level timer bug that probably doesn’t invalidate the leaderboard that’s going to get archived when new levels come out anyway

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2605351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2605352
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2605353
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link