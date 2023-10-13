 Skip to content

三界 update for 13 October 2023

v5-3225 changelog

Fixed a bug where [Ancient Divine Soul] could not be attacked in some cases

Optimize the global refresh mechanism of Lingcao. Now the Spirit Grass will meet the maximum refresh value as much as possible in the entire sealing area
Optimize client-side local runtime. It will now be as consistent as possible with the server runtime
Adjust the item entry random library
Now the random value of high-tier equipment is higher, and the probability will be better than that of low-level equipment
The enhancement of high-level weapons will be randomly limited to the weapon's own qualification and Spirit Root Gong library

