Swords & Crystals update for 13 October 2023

Important low FPS and bad stability fix 2

-You should be able to play this game on 60 FPS on almost any PC now (with shaders disabled)
-Serveral bugs fixed that caused game crash or disconnect from server
-You will see a message now whenever the server is under maintenance
-You will see a message now if you have to update Swords & Crystas on Steam
-Fixed bug that caused the fish to be invisible when shaders are turned off
-Better balanced audio, reduces noise of some sound effects

