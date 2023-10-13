Important low FPS and bad stability fix 2

-You should be able to play this game on 60 FPS on almost any PC now (with shaders disabled)

-Serveral bugs fixed that caused game crash or disconnect from server

-You will see a message now whenever the server is under maintenance

-You will see a message now if you have to update Swords & Crystas on Steam

-Fixed bug that caused the fish to be invisible when shaders are turned off

-Better balanced audio, reduces noise of some sound effects