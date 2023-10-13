Leaderboards for Endless Mode! (help needed!)

Hey everyone!

I've spent the last week or so implementing leaderboards for Endless mode!

Your scores will now be automatically uploaded to Steam and you can see all the scores everyone else has gotten. There are separate leaderboards for all top scores and by soda hero; you can also filter to show just your friends.

There's a couple loose ends I want to tie up with it, such as viewing all leaderboards in the main menu, so I'll be spending some more time on it. However I wanted to push this out to you guys so you can start competing for those top scores! Let's see you try and beat my score!

Another reason I'm pushing this out is that I need some help! I need testers to try and submit any scores they can, so I can ensure that it is working properly. Please send in some scores, it would help a whole lot! If you encounter any issues, please let me know. Also let me know where else in the game would you like to see leaderboards? What are your ideas?

In the future, I may do a contest for the highest score on each leaderboard ;) so get submitting!

Cole