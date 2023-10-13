 Skip to content

Solitaire Expeditions update for 13 October 2023

Added Variant #178

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Variant #178: Windmill

A rather unique variant with a center foundation that is built upwards until it holds 52 cards, along with 4 corner foundations that are build down from King to Ace.

Difficulty rating adjustments

  • American Toad: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Easy
  • Carpet: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Easy
  • Castles in Spain: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Easy
  • Chessboard: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Very Hard
  • Demon Fan: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Very Easy
  • Dieppe: Changed diffiiculty rating from Easy to Very Easy
  • Diplomat: Changed difficulty rating from Hard to Medium
  • Scorpion II: Changed difficulty rating from Hard to Very Hard
  • Tabby Cat: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Hard
  • Thirteens: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Easy
  • Three Cells: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Hard
  • Tournament: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Very Hard
  • Vertical: Changed difficulty rating from Hard to Medium
  • Whitehead: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Easy

