Added Variant #178

Variant #178: Windmill
A rather unique variant with a center foundation that is built upwards until it holds 52 cards, along with 4 corner foundations that are build down from King to Ace.
Difficulty rating adjustments
- American Toad: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Easy
- Carpet: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Easy
- Castles in Spain: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Easy
- Chessboard: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Very Hard
- Demon Fan: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Very Easy
- Dieppe: Changed diffiiculty rating from Easy to Very Easy
- Diplomat: Changed difficulty rating from Hard to Medium
- Scorpion II: Changed difficulty rating from Hard to Very Hard
- Tabby Cat: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Hard
- Thirteens: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Easy
- Three Cells: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Hard
- Tournament: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Very Hard
- Vertical: Changed difficulty rating from Hard to Medium
- Whitehead: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Easy
Changed files in this update