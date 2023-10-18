Update 7.3.1 | Bugfix Patch

Release Schedule
- Update releases: 11AM ET
- "Haunted by Daylight" Halloween event starts: 2PM ET
- "Haunted by Daylight" Halloween tome opens: 2PM ET
Content
The Trapper
- The Trapper's Bear Traps now spawn close to each Generator at the beginning of a Trial.
The Skull Merchant
- Added unique prompts to differentiate which direction a Drone will rotate in.
Haunted by Daylight
-
"Haunted by Daylight" Halloween event (starts October 18th 2PM ET).
-
The Archives
- "Haunted by Daylight" Halloween event tome (opens October 18th 2PM ET).
-
Event Gameplay Details screen
- The event popup has a new tab where you can view details of the event gameplay.
-
Event Currency
- Haunted by Daylight introduces a new reward, Dark Trinkets, an exclusive currency for Halloween events.
- Dark Trinkets are earned by completing challenges and levels within the Haunted by Daylight event tome.
- Spend Dark Trinkets on cosmetics and charms within the event's Collection screen.
-
Collection Milestone Rewards
- Milestone Rewards are a set of rewards that you unlock simply by unlocking event collection rewards. Earn all event cosmetics to unlock them all!
Bug Fixes
Archives
- Fixed an issue where the "Falling Darkness" Master Challenge can be completed after the first activation of the Nightfall.
- Fixed a visual issue when playing animatics on screen with an aspect ratio other then 16:9.
- All skill check related Challenges and Master Challenges no longer gain progress while wiggling out of the Killer's grasp.
Anti Face-camp
- The anti face-camp UI is no longer visible when the last Survivor alive is hooked.
- The anti face-camp meter is now colored when filling up.
- Hooked Survivors no longer count when calculating the rate at which the anti face-camp meter fills up.
- The audio cue when the anti face-camp meter is full properly plays for spectators.
- The Struggle skill checks will now properly show up when the Unhook Self interaction is started during a Struggle skill check and then stopped midway.
- Fixed an issue that caused the anti face-face camp feature to not fill the meter when the Killer was standing above certain basements.
- Fixed an issue that caused the anti face-face camp meter to stop filling when the Killer was slightly higher than the hooked Survivor.
Audio
- Fixed an issue that caused the anti face-camp to not have an audio cue when the meter is filled while spectating.
- Fixed an issue that caused the found match SFX to not being played.
Bots
- Bots now avoid short loops created by a one-way ramp.
Characters
- Fixed an issue that caused a placeholder string to appear when The Skull Merchant targets a Drone to change its rotation direction.
- Fixed various localization issues in various Skull Merchant Add-ons.
- Fixed an issue with The Skull Merchant Geographical Readout Add-on to prevent the Add-on stacking with itself and removed the kill switch allowing the Add-on to be selected again.
- Fixed an issue that prevented Survivors from playing the correct animation when using Blast Mine or Wiretap on a Generator.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Drone to be missing in The Skull Merchant's hand when using Killer Power.
- Fixed an issue that caused The Demogorgon's hand to clip into the Killer's camera view while carrying a Survivor and looking down.
- Survivors can no longer instantly free trapped allies from The Trapper’s Bear Trap when it is placed on a staircase.
- Skull Merchant Drones recalled when rotating counter-clockwise now rotate clockwise when placed again.
Environment/Maps
- Fixed an issue that caused players to be able to climb a vault, instead of jumping on it, on the Nostromo's wreckage.
Perks
- Fixed an issue that caused the perk Background Player to activate when performing rushed actions without moving.
Platforms
- Friends from other platforms are now correctly visible in the Friends Menu.
UI
- In the Archives, the "Unlock Tiers" functionality was still accessible by Gamepad even if the button was not visible.
- Fixed an issue when collecting a mystery box as the last node didn't reveal the mystery item collected.
- Fixed a rare issue in the Lobby where the player's wallet could be seen duplicated.
- Fixed an issue with the Match Found SFX not playing anymore.
- The day and night cycle is now visible on the Survivor portraits when playing as The Dredge.
Misc
- Fixed an issue that caused missing a Brand New Part skill check to disable Generator passive regression.
- Fixed older Event Cosmetics (such as Frosty Eyes) missing from players' inventories.
Known Issues
- When The Oni goes through an open Unstable Rift teleporter, parts of its character model will become visible and clip through the camera.
- When completing a Trial as either Survivor or Killer the tally screen does not show the expected result.
