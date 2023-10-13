10/13 Spirit Realm Tale Version Update Announcement

Dear agent
The Lingjing system is expected to undergo a version update at 11:00 am on 10/13 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 120 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the simulated training of agents!
This update will provide compensation: Spirit Coin x10000, Lucky Treasure Box x1
Welfare Function
● Welfare function: weekly exemption role
Free character experience this week
Agent camp: Qinghong, He Ruoyao, Jiahui, Yan Chixia, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming
Simulated Grievance Camp: Xing Tian, Nie Xiaoqian, Little Spider, Spoon Demon
New Activity
Star Diamond Mall - Rose Alien Theme Limited Time Launch
The withered vines sprout new leaves of different colors, and the roses bloom in the night mist
Activity time: October 13, 2023- November 3, 2023
During the event, you can redeem the Luofang Deep Red Trap series through the Star Diamond Mall. The clothing comes with special effects, withered branches and new colors, and roses bloom! Wearing a full set of clothing can activate new skill effects and exclusive standby actions.
[New fitting room added]
New addition to the mall: Wuqizhi Jinghuameng Hongzhang series
New additions to Star Diamond Mall: Luofang - Deep Red Trap Series, Nalan Lotus Dance - Xinxiu Luo · Diancui Series, Nangong Yichen - Xinxiu Luo · Cangshui Series, White Snow - Xinxiu Luo · Liuchen Series
Balance adjustment
-
It is prohibited to use the main star during the running and jumping process of the Lingtan Blue Heron
-
Improved the flying altitude of the Spirit Detective Blue Heron when using the Master Star skill
-
Added the frontal defense range of the weapon when using the main star skill of Spirit Detective Summer Rain
-
After simulating the use of skills by the Grievant Spirit Spider, stacking a spider web on the bound spirit probe to the bound (3) layer cannot increase the number of QTEs for the target, but instead creates a new QTE
-
Now when simulating the resentment spider carrying a black widow, it is no longer possible to stack spider webs on players who have already been bound
Problem Repair
-
Fixed the issue of simulating the floating state of the Grievant Thunder oscillator, which caused ghosts and fog to get stuck inside obstacles
-
Fixed an issue where simulating the use of domain skills by Grievant Spoon Demons triggered a hit action when hitting a fallen spirit probe
-
Fixed a problem in some maps where the weapon could pass through obstacles/walls while simulating the use of a skill by Yang Qilang, a resentful spirit
Changed files in this update