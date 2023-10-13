10/13 Spirit Realm Tale Version Update Announcement

Dear agent

The Lingjing system is expected to undergo a version update at 11:00 am on 10/13 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 120 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the simulated training of agents!

This update will provide compensation: Spirit Coin x10000, Lucky Treasure Box x1

Welfare Function

● Welfare function: weekly exemption role

Free character experience this week

Agent camp: Qinghong, He Ruoyao, Jiahui, Yan Chixia, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Simulated Grievance Camp: Xing Tian, Nie Xiaoqian, Little Spider, Spoon Demon

New Activity

Star Diamond Mall - Rose Alien Theme Limited Time Launch

The withered vines sprout new leaves of different colors, and the roses bloom in the night mist

Activity time: October 13, 2023- November 3, 2023

During the event, you can redeem the Luofang Deep Red Trap series through the Star Diamond Mall. The clothing comes with special effects, withered branches and new colors, and roses bloom! Wearing a full set of clothing can activate new skill effects and exclusive standby actions.

[New fitting room added]

New addition to the mall: Wuqizhi Jinghuameng Hongzhang series

New additions to Star Diamond Mall: Luofang - Deep Red Trap Series, Nalan Lotus Dance - Xinxiu Luo · Diancui Series, Nangong Yichen - Xinxiu Luo · Cangshui Series, White Snow - Xinxiu Luo · Liuchen Series

Balance adjustment

It is prohibited to use the main star during the running and jumping process of the Lingtan Blue Heron Improved the flying altitude of the Spirit Detective Blue Heron when using the Master Star skill Added the frontal defense range of the weapon when using the main star skill of Spirit Detective Summer Rain After simulating the use of skills by the Grievant Spirit Spider, stacking a spider web on the bound spirit probe to the bound (3) layer cannot increase the number of QTEs for the target, but instead creates a new QTE Now when simulating the resentment spider carrying a black widow, it is no longer possible to stack spider webs on players who have already been bound

Problem Repair