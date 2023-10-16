 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wurmus update for 16 October 2023

Wurmus unleashed

Share · View all patches · Build 12429245 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi folks!

I'm excited to announce that Wurmus is now available for Windows, Linux, and Steam Deck. Wurmus is an arcade game originally developed for GMTK Jam 2021 and BlindJam2. In it you join a playground game which resembles Snake. This release finally brings it to Steam with a large number of enhancements, including remastered graphics, improved AI, and haptic feedback.

Enjoy!

You may also enjoy

If you enjoyed Wurmus, then you may be interested in my main project: Periphery Synthetic EP. In this chill metroidvania experience, you pilot an upgradable exosuit and explore a musical solar system. Although it's much larger in scope than Wurmus, their DNA shares a passion for synthesized sounds, procedural generation, and inclusivity.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2121790/Periphery_Synthetic/

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link