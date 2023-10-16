Wurmus unleashed

Hi folks!

I'm excited to announce that Wurmus is now available for Windows, Linux, and Steam Deck. Wurmus is an arcade game originally developed for GMTK Jam 2021 and BlindJam2. In it you join a playground game which resembles Snake. This release finally brings it to Steam with a large number of enhancements, including remastered graphics, improved AI, and haptic feedback.

Enjoy!

You may also enjoy

If you enjoyed Wurmus, then you may be interested in my main project: Periphery Synthetic EP. In this chill metroidvania experience, you pilot an upgradable exosuit and explore a musical solar system. Although it's much larger in scope than Wurmus, their DNA shares a passion for synthesized sounds, procedural generation, and inclusivity.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2121790/Periphery_Synthetic/