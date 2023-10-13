2023-10-12 - PC Version 1.06

Share · View all patches · Build 12429199 · Last edited 13 October 2023 – 00:59:06 UTC by Wendy

Hey Doods,

We've released an update for Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless to address some issues with performance.

Improved the rendering process to address performance issues.

Fixed DLC menu on title screen and Special Content Shop not opening the item shop.

We've also provided a couple previous versions under the Beta branch functionality on Steam.

Please continue to discuss issues you may have in our Troubleshooting forum.

Thank you for all of the feedback so far.