Terminus: Zombie Survivors - Beta Version 0.9.9 Now Live!

Hey everyone!

I've uploaded the beta version of Terminus: Zombie Survivors 0.9.9. You can find the full list of changes in the in-game patch notes.

If you have any opinions while playing, please let me know via discussion, comment, or email at ingeon.shin@gmail.com. I will consider them as much as possible during the beta period.

Note 1: The beta version is currently available only in English and Korean. I'll strive to add all translations soon.

Note 2: The new achievements added in this update will be registered on the Steam system when the update is moved to the default branch. The game will save your records during the beta period, and you can complete the achievement by launching the game after the beta ends, without having to play again.

How to participate in the beta: Go to your Steam Library > Right-click on Terminus: Zombie Survivors > Select "Properties" > Navigate the "Betas" tab > Select the “beta – Beta branch.”

Have fun playing, and thank you!

Best,

In-geon