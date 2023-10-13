 Skip to content

GoreBox update for 13 October 2023

v14.6.0 changelog

v14.6.0 changelog

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-improved most terrain textures
-added facial & spine gore
-design changes in most GoreDolls
-improved MMCG menu
-advanced control settings : keybinds
-improved voice chat, and player names in multiplayer
-more defined blood pools
-adrenaline boosts attack and reload speed
-improved graphics
-fixed bugs

