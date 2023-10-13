0.2.1 - Enchantment Variety & Some Quick Fixes

Added 2 new lesser enchantments for damage items: Inspired & Elemental.

(Thanks to Wunarg & Cellestus, respectively, for original ideas!)

Wall items can no longer be hit & launched by attacks/explosions while still inside walls.

Fixed Phantom items not attributing their damage to the original item, causing infusions and item on-kill effects to not trigger properly. (Reported by Cellestus and GrimToadstool.)

Fixed uninfusing not replicating changes to clients properly. (Reported by Cellestus.)