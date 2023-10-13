 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gatedelvers update for 13 October 2023

0.2.1 - Enchantment Variety & Some Quick Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12429055 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added 2 new lesser enchantments for damage items: Inspired & Elemental.
    (Thanks to Wunarg & Cellestus, respectively, for original ideas!)

  • Wall items can no longer be hit & launched by attacks/explosions while still inside walls.

  • Fixed Phantom items not attributing their damage to the original item, causing infusions and item on-kill effects to not trigger properly. (Reported by Cellestus and GrimToadstool.)

  • Fixed uninfusing not replicating changes to clients properly. (Reported by Cellestus.)

  • Fixed Invulnerability not refreshing its duration when re-applied. (Reported by zaprice.)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1638441 Depot 1638441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link