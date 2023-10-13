-
Added 2 new lesser enchantments for damage items: Inspired & Elemental.
(Thanks to Wunarg & Cellestus, respectively, for original ideas!)
Wall items can no longer be hit & launched by attacks/explosions while still inside walls.
Fixed Phantom items not attributing their damage to the original item, causing infusions and item on-kill effects to not trigger properly. (Reported by Cellestus and GrimToadstool.)
Fixed uninfusing not replicating changes to clients properly. (Reported by Cellestus.)
Fixed Invulnerability not refreshing its duration when re-applied. (Reported by zaprice.)
Gatedelvers update for 13 October 2023
0.2.1 - Enchantment Variety & Some Quick Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
