Friki update for 13 October 2023

Patch

Build 12428990

  • Added back one of the old boom box songs which is now a full song instead of a loop. (The remaining ones will return soon too!)
  • Added VOIP icon back when speaking.
  • Increased overall audio volume across the board.
  • Improved tent narrator voice, lowering pitch and slower read speed.
  • Improved boom box, will now shuffle to a new song when one has finished.
  • Fixed missing toilet lid sounds.
  • Fixed some UI fonts not being set properly.
  • Fixed death screen flicker when getting neck snapped.
  • Fixed scenarios where the ghost may be jittery during attack animations.
  • Fixed camera jerk during neck snap.
  • Fixed voice chat volume slider not working.
  • Fixed dialogue volume slider not saving.
  • Fixed story generator pronoun grammar.
  • Fixed some nicknamed ghost being more unforgiving than intended. Only the insane can now hunt as an additional random event. All other ghost can only hunt when angry, or as a small chance in the haunted room.
  • Ghost should hunt less overall.

