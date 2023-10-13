- Added back one of the old boom box songs which is now a full song instead of a loop. (The remaining ones will return soon too!)
- Added VOIP icon back when speaking.
- Increased overall audio volume across the board.
- Improved tent narrator voice, lowering pitch and slower read speed.
- Improved boom box, will now shuffle to a new song when one has finished.
- Fixed missing toilet lid sounds.
- Fixed some UI fonts not being set properly.
- Fixed death screen flicker when getting neck snapped.
- Fixed scenarios where the ghost may be jittery during attack animations.
- Fixed camera jerk during neck snap.
- Fixed voice chat volume slider not working.
- Fixed dialogue volume slider not saving.
- Fixed story generator pronoun grammar.
- Fixed some nicknamed ghost being more unforgiving than intended. Only the insane can now hunt as an additional random event. All other ghost can only hunt when angry, or as a small chance in the haunted room.
- Ghost should hunt less overall.
Friki update for 13 October 2023
