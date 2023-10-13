Patch Notes ea v0.8.9

EA Release - 0.8.9 Notes

** WARNING: Saved Games may be broken with this update ****

Developer Notes

This update brings UltraWide support! Screen Resolutions up to 3440 x 1440 are now supported. Lower resolutions should still be good. Let me know if you have any issues.

I've updated the in game world map to display just the realm of Umbrea since the game takes place there. The world map image is still included as an extra goodie.

While shopping, the active party member's portrait and name will be displayed below the shop menu. Finally figured out how to do that (something I wanted to do initially).

The next update will be an updated PDF manual and to fix the position of the window when reading notes and books. And, exiting Early Access! I'll jump the version from 0.8.9 straight to 1.0 (don't foresee 10 more updates to move from 0.9.0 to 1.0).

That does not mean that the game will sit on a dev shelf. No, I'll still fix any bugs (to the best of my abilities) that may crop up. I'll see if I can clean up some of the UI (yeah, I know the UI is rather clunky) after a little break.