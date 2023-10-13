 Skip to content

Noel the Mortal Fate S1-7 update for 13 October 2023

Now on sale! Season 3.5 of Noel the Mortal Fate for Steam

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Season 3.5, previously only available on Switch and Xbox,
launches today on Steam!
It connects the Burrows and Jillian editions💫.

Check it out now!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2476120/_S35/

