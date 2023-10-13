- Fixed streak-ending game crash on mighty home Heartwood moves
- Adventures have slightly more Halloween decorations
- Fix layout issues with logon news popup on large or small screens
- Fix raven mouths.
- Many other things that go bump in the app.
Puzzle Wizards update for 13 October 2023
1.63 - Behind the Screams
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2344822 Depot 2344822
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2344823 Depot 2344823
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2344824 Depot 2344824
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update