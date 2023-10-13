 Skip to content

Puzzle Wizards update for 13 October 2023

1.63 - Behind the Screams

Share · View all patches · Build 12428895 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed streak-ending game crash on mighty home Heartwood moves
  • Adventures have slightly more Halloween decorations
  • Fix layout issues with logon news popup on large or small screens
  • Fix raven mouths.
  • Many other things that go bump in the app.

