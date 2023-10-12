Tits and Shadows Halloween - Part 2

Greetings, dear players. It fills us with joy to see you once again and announce the exciting additions in this update. The second part of the Halloween event brings the following:

New Skin: "Lisa, the TERROR of Campers," inspired by the iconic Jason from "Friday the 13th"!

We have expanded the dialogues of various non-playable characters (NPCs) to immerse you even more in the story.

The mission related to the family residing at the top of Mount Frost has been extended and now includes an exclusive skin for Wendy. Complete this mission to unlock it.

We have given a complete makeover to the LuQui tavern/inn, creating a cozier space filled with surprises.

For those who have already completed the game, we offer the exciting possibility to start a new game in "NEW GAME + mode." Just interact with Erinn in the trophy room after defeating Putana.

We hope you enjoy these new additions to the fullest! Have fun playing!