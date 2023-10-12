 Skip to content

Street Corners of the World Playtest update for 12 October 2023

Halloween 2023 Update

12 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's that time of year again! It's the fun Halloween party update! Get costumes and go to spooky Transylvania! Do the Spooktober quest in the main Hub to get your ticket for the Party!

