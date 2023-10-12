・can be translated as "Military forces and troop positions are hidden for one's own and allied countries, as well as neighboring nations, except when specific abilities or circumstances require disclosure.
can be translated as "However, disclosure may occur in cases where specific abilities or conditions warrant it.
・can be translated as "At the start of the game, characters now deliver brief one or two-word messages.
・minor update,fix.
Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 12 October 2023
2023.10.13update
・can be translated as "Military forces and troop positions are hidden for one's own and allied countries, as well as neighboring nations, except when specific abilities or circumstances require disclosure.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update