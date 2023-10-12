 Skip to content

Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 12 October 2023

2023.10.13update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・can be translated as "Military forces and troop positions are hidden for one's own and allied countries, as well as neighboring nations, except when specific abilities or circumstances require disclosure.
can be translated as "However, disclosure may occur in cases where specific abilities or conditions warrant it.
・can be translated as "At the start of the game, characters now deliver brief one or two-word messages.
・minor update,fix.

Changed files in this update

