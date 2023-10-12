Hotfix v0.1.4c | Available on Experimental

Hello again!

A new hotfix is now available for testing! You can access it on the experimental branch by following the instructions below if you wish to get access to the fixes now. This hotfix is meant to address an oversight with the research unlock event, which was causing an error to pass into the entity manager.

How to opt into experimental:

Locate Vectorio in your Steam library

Right click and go to "properties"

Find the "betas" branch

Using the dropdown, select "Experimental"

v0.1.4c Experimental Info:

Testing Cycle: ~1 week

~1 week Experimental Saves: Enabled

Enabled Backwards Compatible: Up to v0.1.4b

Up to v0.1.4b Update Type: Hotfix

Hotfix Contains Spoilers: No

Patch Notes

The following is a list of changes pushed to the experimental branch. While changes are usually tested beforehand, please note that some may require further testing to validate.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue with the new research complete event that was causing labs to disappear when finishing a research tech due to an unassigned variable in the interface component.

Fixed entity tooltip not disappearing when hovering over blueprints

Fixed old tutorial showing up when disabled

Balance Changes: