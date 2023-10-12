Small Update

- Fixed issues with Lair of the Ceranids
- AI should igore Elite Scout Tehsav
- Using Ambush with stalker effect active will deal the correct amount of damage
- Justice Strike will deal the correct amount of Holy Damage
- Fixed issue with camera angle on Cric's Shrine in the Dark Hollow
- Fixed issue with Cric spawning outside his cell in Icy depths
- Fixed issue with Enraged Forest encounter VO not always playing
- Increased the size of merchant buy menu text, and increased the size of currency text
Dungeons of Sundaria update for 12 October 2023
