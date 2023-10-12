 Skip to content

Dungeons of Sundaria update for 12 October 2023

Small Update

Build 12428636

  • Fixed issues with Lair of the Ceranids
  • AI should igore Elite Scout Tehsav
  • Using Ambush with stalker effect active will deal the correct amount of damage
  • Justice Strike will deal the correct amount of Holy Damage
  • Fixed issue with camera angle on Cric's Shrine in the Dark Hollow
  • Fixed issue with Cric spawning outside his cell in Icy depths
  • Fixed issue with Enraged Forest encounter VO not always playing
  • Increased the size of merchant buy menu text, and increased the size of currency text

