Dev. Update #8 - Ver. 1.0.8 - 23

Today, a significant update has been released in response to repeated criticisms regarding ammunition scarcity, team revivals, and high point exchange costs.

It's worth highlighting the introduction of new languages in the game.

I hope this update can contribute to improving the player experience.

Ammunition

Comprehensive adjustments have been made to all weapons to improve ammunition availability.

From now on, an increased amount of ammunition is available for every available weapon.

ACWI: Ammunition increased from 75 to 275.

ACWI Var Assault: Ammunition increased from 75 to 275.

AK-110: Ammunition increased from 75 to 275, and magazine capacity increased from 40 to 60.

M890 Shotgun: Ammunition increased from 48 to 144, and magazine capacity increased from 8 to 16.

46 Shotgun: Ammunition increased from 80 to 160, and magazine capacity increased from 8 to 16.

CM-2000 Sniper: Magazine capacity increased from 15 to 60.

SCB-750 Sniper: Ammunition increased from 15 to 60, and magazine capacity increased from 3 to 9.

N90 LMG: Ammunition increased from 120 to 360.

V014 SMG: Ammunition increased from 120 to 240, and magazine capacity increased from 32 to 64.

GTM SMG: Ammunition increased from 120 to 240, and magazine capacity increased from 32 to 64.

Judge-45 Pistol: Magazine capacity increased from 36 to 72.

PR-9 Pistol: Magazine capacity increased from 36 to 72.

PP9 SMG: Ammunition increased from 128 to 200.

Melee

Special attention has been given to shorten and improve the animation time for striking with a firearm, making firearm strikes considerably faster. These changes also extend to melee weapons such as baseball bats or an axe, where not only were the animations optimized but also the damage caused was increased. It's important to emphasize that melee weapons like the baseball bat now inflict more damage than striking with a firearm.

Striking with a firearm now causes damage ranging from a minimum of 150 to a maximum of 400.

For handguns and axes, the damage has been increased from a minimum of 240 / maximum of 340 to a minimum of 440 / maximum of 800.

For handguns and baseball bats, the damage has been increased from a minimum of 240 / maximum of 340 to a minimum of 400 / maximum of 700.

Character Revivals

Additionally, the revival time for your teammates has been reduced to expedite the process. Note that the character Doc still revives faster than a regular character.

All characters now have a default revival time of 7 seconds, compared to the previous 12 seconds.

However, the character "Doc" now has a reduced revival time of 3 seconds, compared to the previous 5 seconds.

Traps

Traps have also been revamped. They are now easier to activate, cause more damage than before, and have improved activation times. The point costs have also been reduced.

Container Breaches

The cost of opening containers was previously high, but it has now been reduced from 4,000 points to 1,500 points.

Random Weapon Crates

The costs for random weapon crates have been lowered, especially for heavy weapons.

The point costs for normal weapon crates have been reduced from 1,000 to 200.

The point costs for heavy weapon crates have been reduced from 4,000 to 2,000.

Character Healing

The point costs for character healing have been reduced and adjusted.

