Testing Branch Updated to Version 1.1.3

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I found a bug in the previous build that basically disabled all your commands if you hit 'escape' while in the key-binding menu. Hitting escape there basically resets all your controls to those that were in the options file when you loaded the game, however I forgot to update that function after adding controller support. So it was trying to apply controller based commands assuming they were keyboard commands and it just couldn't do it.

Now it should all be working as intended, and I think the game is pretty much controller friendly now.

Even if the interface is not particularly elegant, the game will also work better with the Steam controller configuration tool. The splash screen and controls menu used to be kind of hard wired to 'enter' and 'tab' but they are now linked to the 'advance dialogue' and 'approve' commands ('enter' and 'y' by default) so you will not have to use the keyboard when starting the game.

Also when entering a number you can used the "forward" and "backward" commands ('w' and 's' by default) to change that number, instead of having to type into the keyboard.

I mentioned this in previous updates but I am just saying it again for anyone who missed it.

I will test this out a bit more and then set it to the default branch, probably tomorrow. Note, the update has a lot of other new features including a shared treasure chest in cities, and it will require starting a new saved game.

However, I will also provide a work-around for this, in case anyone wants to keep playing their current game.

To try the test branch go to "Islands of the Caliph > Properties > Betas" and select "Public_Testing" from the drop-down menu.