0.75.4 Update - New Pixel, Quiver

Version 75.4 is now released! This update features a new Pixel, Quiver, new Equipment, Shop Overhaul and more!

A lot of work was done to build up future infrastructure for updates coming down the pipeline. We hope you enjoy the new content as we continue to work on future updates!

Gameplay

Quiver: Quiver is known for its cunning and inquisitive nature. It possesses a keen intellect and is always seeking new challenges, making it an adept problem solver. It is an excellent climber, allowing it to move gracefully through the treetops.

Shop Overhaul: Shop has been updated to have a random selection of items. Once you purchase an item, it is now gone. Want to try your luck? Spend some cash to reroll for a chance to see the items you want!

5 New Gear have been added New Gear: Poker Face Mask - Equipable gear. When a Pixel equipped with this enters the battle, it lowers the foe's ATK. New Gear: Unsettled Face Mask - Equipable gear. When a Pixel equipped with this enters the battle, it lowers the foe's SATK. New Gear: Velvet Hands - Equipable gear. When equipped, money rewards are increased by 50%. A magical velvet scarf often used by thieves. New Gear: Boost Boots - Equipable gear. When in battle, Pixel's SPD increases at the end of every turn. These special boots weren't made for humans. New Gear: Poker Face Mask - Equipable gear. Voltage damage against this Pixel is ignored. Instead, the Pixel heals for 25% HP. A cheap looking necklace that turns energy into health.

5 New Metameals have been added

New Gear: Funky Donut - Equipable meal. When Pixel's HP drops below 60%, it restores 20% of its HP and PP. Can activate once per battle.

New Gear: Pickle Mummy - Equipable meal. Pixel eats pickle when asleep, healing itself to full HP. Can activate once per battle.

New Gear: Mr. Simley's Hot Sauce - Equipable meal. When entering battle, boosts the user's Fire moves but also applies BURN. Can activate once per battle.

New Gear: Bit Onion - Equipable meal. If the foe used a physical attack this turn, reduce foe's ATK sharply. Can activate once per battle.

New Gear: Fruity Smoothie - Equipable meal. If Pixel used a healing move this turn, heal 30% HP and increase DEF. Can activate once per battle.

Misc.