Injection π23 'Ars Regia' update for 23 October 2023

Halloween 2023 'Survival Humor'

Halloween 2023 'Survival Humor' now available.

Free content for this Halloween 2023.

New alternative and non-canonical chapter of the 'Injection π23' saga that takes place in a controversial 'Halloween costume party'.

Satirical parody loaded with cultural references, which explores the ethical limits of AI from a context of absurd and surreal humor.

*****During the release days of 'Injection π23 -Ars Regia-' until the end of the Halloween season, this content will appear at the beginning of the game. Download version v.1 (Base Game without 2023 DLC) to skip this content and start the game from the beginning.

