Peglin Experimental Update -- And More!

Hey all!! Big shiny announcement here today - we’re officially announcing the next game that we’ll be working on after Peglin so we can make its Steam page public and show off its prototype alongside Peglin at SXSW!

Fowl Damage

Fowl Damage is an atmospheric puzzle platformer where your default jump provides enough fall damage to destroy you! You’ll have to carefully manage your jumps and falls as you adventure through this chilling, beautiful, and occasionally cute world. It’s definitely a bit of a departure from Peglin but it’s a game that one of our designers, May, has been working on for a few years and it’s a really beautiful game that we’d love to help share with people any way we can. We’ll mostly be publishing it, but we’ll be doing a little bit of co-development too.

We’re planning on releasing Fowl Damage fully (no Early Access for this one since it’s a bit more linear) between 8-12 months from now!

FAQ:

Will this slow down Peglin updates?

Not in any significant way - Fowl Damage has been 90% completed by May as a solo developer (who has been helping us out with Peglin part-time for over a year). We’re also growing the team a little bit to help support both games and the bulk of the work will happen once Peglin has gone gold. We’re mostly just announcing Fowl Damage now so that we can start sharing it and submitting it to events until it releases!

I’ve seen Saturday Morning Rogue on the RNG Steam page - what is that and will it ever be released?

Saturday Morning Rogue was a jam project that a small side-team (mostly non-RNG peeps) had hacked together in a month in an attempt to put a small, cheap Roguelike out on Steam in a short amount of time. Unfortunately everyone has been too busy to put the finishing touches on it (it was started a little before Peglin went into Early Access and the RNG lives imploded 😵‍💫) - it is something that we would like to revisit and finish up once the dust starts to settle though!

Now onto the Peglin patch notes!

Patch Notes v0.9.29 - Experimental release

New Features:

New Roundrel status effects!

Ballusion gives the Roundrel some much needed damage mitigation by allowing you to dodge enemy attacks

gives the Roundrel some much needed damage mitigation by allowing you to dodge enemy attacks Exploitaball is a status effect that supports Roundrel's crit synergies by making enemies take more damage from crit attacks

Improved visuals:

UI improvements for end of battle rewards

UI improvements for status effects

Now with a proper loading screen!

Auto-detect what type of gamepad you’re using to change the glyphs, and the option to force it to a particular style

Some achievements have had their requirements adjusted. Please note that descriptions of achievements, both in game and on Steam, will remain on their old versions until the update hits the main branch:

Poison IV Spinfection requirement reduced to 40

Slime After Slime bounce requirement increased to 7

Multiballer achievement now requires Matryorbshka

Where's my membership card?! now requires removing an orb as well

Bugfixes and misc changes: