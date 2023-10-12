 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pixel Puzzles Traditional Jigsaws update for 12 October 2023

*NEW* - Hello Autumn - *FLASH PUZZLE*

Share · View all patches · Build 12428385 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Solve the puzzle and collect your unique Flash Badge ːHintTokenː

Remember once it's gone it's [b]GONE! [/b]

Enjoy!
ːgoldenbitː

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1058200/Pixel_Puzzles_Traditional_Jigsaws/

Changed files in this update

Pixel Puzzles Traditional Jigsaws Content Depot 1058201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link