Patch 1.0.2 is now available with new modes!

A major patch with a lot of improvements is now available. Check out what has changed:
New Modes have been implemented:
-Challenge Mode: Doubles enemy spawn rate
-Eternity Mode: Doubles the stage duration
-Shadow Mode: You can't buy new weapons
-Hyperspeed Mode: Increases your and your enemies' speed, and your projectile speed
-Ultra Mode: Massively reduces the cooldown of your skills
-Ancient Mode: You can upgrade skills and equipment beyond their usual limit
-Lunar Mode: Massively increases knockback of your and enemies' attacks
-Merciless Mode: You only have 1 HP
-Treasure Mode: Treasures become common, but you get less XP from each gem
-Gambler Mode: You get +10 rerolls
Also, there is a net Settings screen:
Lastly, a few other changes.
-Options to replay the intro scene and the tutorial
-Major and minor bug fixes
That's it! We hope you enjoy it and feel free to report anything you consider relevant.
Male Doll Team
Changed files in this update