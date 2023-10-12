Patch 1.0.2 is now available with new modes!

Share · View all patches · Build 12428381 · Last edited 12 October 2023 – 22:46:12 UTC by Wendy

A major patch with a lot of improvements is now available. Check out what has changed:

New Modes have been implemented:

-Challenge Mode: Doubles enemy spawn rate

-Eternity Mode: Doubles the stage duration

-Shadow Mode: You can't buy new weapons

-Hyperspeed Mode: Increases your and your enemies' speed, and your projectile speed

-Ultra Mode: Massively reduces the cooldown of your skills

-Ancient Mode: You can upgrade skills and equipment beyond their usual limit

-Lunar Mode: Massively increases knockback of your and enemies' attacks

-Merciless Mode: You only have 1 HP

-Treasure Mode: Treasures become common, but you get less XP from each gem

-Gambler Mode: You get +10 rerolls

Also, there is a net Settings screen:

Lastly, a few other changes.

-Options to replay the intro scene and the tutorial

-Major and minor bug fixes

That's it! We hope you enjoy it and feel free to report anything you consider relevant.

Male Doll Team