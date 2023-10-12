 Skip to content

Pact of the Ancients - 3D Bara Survivors update for 12 October 2023

Patch 1.0.2 is now available with new modes!

Patch 1.0.2 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A major patch with a lot of improvements is now available. Check out what has changed:

New Modes have been implemented:

-Challenge Mode: Doubles enemy spawn rate
-Eternity Mode: Doubles the stage duration
-Shadow Mode: You can't buy new weapons
-Hyperspeed Mode: Increases your and your enemies' speed, and your projectile speed
-Ultra Mode: Massively reduces the cooldown of your skills
-Ancient Mode: You can upgrade skills and equipment beyond their usual limit
-Lunar Mode: Massively increases knockback of your and enemies' attacks
-Merciless Mode: You only have 1 HP
-Treasure Mode: Treasures become common, but you get less XP from each gem
-Gambler Mode: You get +10 rerolls

Also, there is a net Settings screen:

Lastly, a few other changes.

-Options to replay the intro scene and the tutorial
-Major and minor bug fixes

That's it! We hope you enjoy it and feel free to report anything you consider relevant.

Male Doll Team

