Announcing Trigger Fever 0.12.2 Update - Bug Fixes, Adjustments, and More!

Hello Trigger Fever Players!

We're thrilled to announce the latest update, version 0.12.2, which brings a host of improvements, bug fixes, and adjustments to enhance your gameplay experience. Let's dive into the details:

Bugfixes:

We've addressed some issues with the Spectator camera, ensuring a smoother and more reliable experience.

A bug related to Controller UI navigation while selecting upgrades has been fixed, making your in-game choices more intuitive.

Stickyhand weapon users will be pleased to know that we've resolved the laser shader overlay problem.

No more unexpected damage overlays - we've squashed that bug, too!

Gameplay Enhancements:

We've made some sound adjustments to further immerse you in the Trigger Fever experience.

The Player HUD has received a facelift for improved visibility and usability.

Survival mode players can expect a more informative and user-friendly arrow UI.

Enemies in Survival mode have been rebalanced to provide an even more challenging and exciting experience.

Sniper enthusiasts will be pleased to hear that the "Movespeed while aiming" upgrade has been buffed, making precision shooting even more rewarding.

In Survival mode, the XP needed to level up now takes into account the number of players in the room, ensuring a fair progression system.

We've fine-tuned the shooting rate of enemies in Survival mode, offering a balanced and enjoyable gameplay experience.

We want to thank our dedicated Trigger Fever community for your support and valuable feedback. Your input has been instrumental in shaping this update and making the game even better.

Get ready to jump into the action with Trigger Fever 0.12.2!

If you encounter any issues or have feedback, please don't hesitate to reach out to us. We're dedicated to making Trigger Fever the best it can be.

Thank you for your continued support, and we'll see you in the arena!

Rotstudio