Void Survivors update for 12 October 2023

0.8.0 First content update!

Share · View all patches · Build 12428278 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm proud to announce that the first content update has come to Void Survivors!!! This update brings numerous changes such as:

  • The addition of an "Auto-Shoot" option before starting a run, to balance the auto-shoot players' scores with the manual-shooting ones I decided that manual-shooting players will have a 1.5 more score multiplier.

  • There's a new score bonus for completing a run defeating death, this bonus is incremental depending the map you´re playing (1000 more score for the forest level, 2000 for the lab level, and 3000 for the temple level)

  • A new enemy has been added to the forest level "Slime Jumper".

  • A new enemy has been added to the lab level "Laser Experiment".

  • A new enemy has been added to the temple level "Shaman Deep One".

