Harvest Island update for 12 October 2023

Bugs + Inventory hotkey Build V1.12

-Added a hotkey to open up inventory (Press I - can configure)
-Fixed Multiple crab nets when crafting
-Fixed glich traveling in world map
-Optimized beach near the farm to reduce lag
-Sheep now gives more bless (Requires new game)

