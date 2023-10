Hi!

This small update improves your chances of achieving all three endings. We've noticed that the bad ending was especially hard to get and this shouldn't be an issue now.

We're really happy that, after some delays, Xissai: the Snake Temple is available on Steam and you can play another one of our games–or your first one in case you are new here.

Thank you for checking us out and have fun with Xissai!

-Aedian Glair