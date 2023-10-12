1.黑暗地宫中选择门替换为更智能得界面，如果没有召唤球将无法进入对应的BOSS挑战
2.新BOSS出现在黑暗地宫，值得一提的是新BOSS对应的两个特殊物品将采用掉落的方式
3.新特殊物品[牛排][牛头战斧]，新合成特殊物品[牛头手链]
只管战斗 Unorthodox game update for 12 October 2023
10.13更新说明：
