- Added "advanced" item sorting, allowing you to sort items by various modifier categories. For example, if you sort by "Vitality", the items with the highest summed modifiers impacting Life (Maximum Life, Life Regen, Life Leech, etc) will show up first.
- Added a new Ultimate skill for the Warrior tree - "Indomitable Spirit"
- Fixed a series of major bugs that could cascade into serious failures if the Queen Bee's Bonnet was equipped
- Added some safety checks to the equipping process to avoid state corruption in the event of future item bugs (I hope there won't be any, but you never know!)
- Fixed a bug where Mantle Dynamics was still referencing Mana, which is now an Arcanist-only stat. Mantle Dynamics now adds flat Fire damage to Shockwave in addition to the Area of Effect bonus
- Fixed a bug where items granting Skills (like Grip of Ascalon) wouldn't trigger a combat stat update until the next Skill Tree update trigger
- Fixed an issue where pressing the "i" key when in keyboard mode would pause the game inexplicably
- Added the ability to disable Debug Mode in the event that you don't want it on anymore
Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 12 October 2023
Bug Fixes + More Item Sorting
Patchnotes via Steam Community
