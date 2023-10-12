Early Access Content Pack 26: Guns, Glass, and Gas

Hello again from the TaleSpire team!
This week, we have a new offering for you. Whether you're gearing up for a night on the town or coming home to refuel on some home-cooked meals, this pack has you covered.
Expansions to the Facility set:
Weapon Racks:
Kitchen Appliances:
This pack contains:
- 5 Facility Expansion tiles (including two sliding doors)
- 4 Locker types (all openable)
- 2 Wall Shelves
- 3 Weapon Racks
- Astronaut helmet prop
- Astronaut boots prop
- 5 Kitchen appliance props (Fridge opens)
Thank you so much for your continued support of the project!
BUILD-ID: 12427900 - Download Size: Win 50.2 MB / Mac OS 53.4 MB
Changed files in this update