TaleSpire update for 12 October 2023

Early Access Content Pack 26: Guns, Glass, and Gas

TaleSpire update for 12 October 2023

Early Access Content Pack 26: Guns, Glass, and Gas

Hello again from the TaleSpire team!

This week, we have a new offering for you. Whether you're gearing up for a night on the town or coming home to refuel on some home-cooked meals, this pack has you covered.

Expansions to the Facility set:

Weapon Racks:

Kitchen Appliances:

This pack contains:

  • 5 Facility Expansion tiles (including two sliding doors)
  • 4 Locker types (all openable)
  • 2 Wall Shelves
  • 3 Weapon Racks
  • Astronaut helmet prop
  • Astronaut boots prop
  • 5 Kitchen appliance props (Fridge opens)

Thank you so much for your continued support of the project!

BUILD-ID: 12427900 - Download Size: Win 50.2 MB / Mac OS 53.4 MB

