Early Access Content Pack 26: Guns, Glass, and Gas



Hello again from the TaleSpire team!

This week, we have a new offering for you. Whether you're gearing up for a night on the town or coming home to refuel on some home-cooked meals, this pack has you covered.

Expansions to the Facility set:



Weapon Racks:



Kitchen Appliances:



This pack contains:

5 Facility Expansion tiles (including two sliding doors)

4 Locker types (all openable)

2 Wall Shelves

3 Weapon Racks

Astronaut helmet prop

Astronaut boots prop

5 Kitchen appliance props (Fridge opens)

Thank you so much for your continued support of the project!

BUILD-ID: 12427900 - Download Size: Win 50.2 MB / Mac OS 53.4 MB