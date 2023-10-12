 Skip to content

Forebloomed: Evergreen Edition update for 12 October 2023

New Roadmap!

The roadmap for the game is now available

These are 3 major updates I'll be working on from now on with the goal of improving the overall gameplay loop and increasing the amount of content to see in the game!
The plans that are set up already are really exciting and I can't wait until I can start working on them!
In the meanwhile I'll keep fixing any issues that may come up and get controller support fully working

Also, thanks for the amazing launch! It really surpassed my expectations!
And a special thanks to everyone who gave a positive review for the game. You all made my day!

