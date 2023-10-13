R00000 - OUT NOW

The day has come! R00000 is live for all of you to play, experience and uncover its secrets.

During the week following the launch R00000 will be available for a discounted price of $2.70

From the humble beginnings during the 2023 Global Game Jam all the way to our first Steam release, R00000 shaped our team as much as we have tried to shape R00000. Make no mistake, this game is a small experience, however we hope that you will uncover the big beating heart we have built underneath its surface.

Don't hesitate and enter the basement!